PETALING JAYA: A woman, thought to have gone missing with her three children while travelling to her hometown, was believed to be in cahoots with a man to extort RM2,000 from her husband.

According to a Harian Metro report, the husband who works as a security guard, made a police report yesterday (July 27) after receiving a WhatsApp message from an unknown number threatening him to transfer RM2,000 or not see his wife and children again.

Pontian police chief Supt Mohammad Shofee Tayib was quoted as saying that the 41 year-old victim had dropped off his wife, two daughters and a son at a bus stop in Pekan Nanas to travel back to her family home in Kota Tinggi on Thursday.

When he was unable to contact his wife soon after they left, he contacted his mother-in-law, who informed in that they were not there with her.

The children are reportedly aged between three and 12 years old.

Word of their disappearance had earlier been circulated widely on social media, after the husband appealed for public help to look for his wife and three children.

According to Shofee, police raided two locations in Kluang, Johor yesterday upon receiving a tip-off and the woman and three children were found safe in a hotel there.

She was arrested on the spot while her boyfriend - a trader in his 40s - was arrested separately at a house in Kluang.

Both have been remanded for four days until July 31. The case is under investigation according to Section 358 of the Penal Code for extortion.

