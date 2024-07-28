Licensing social media, harsher punishment for cyberbully, the right moves - Ahmad Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: The move by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to require all social media and internet messaging services to apply for an Application Service Provider Class Licence under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) is in the right direction.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the move could deal with the increase in cybercrime cases, including the use of fake accounts on social media, as well as spreading negative perceptions of the government.

“It is to ensure that no one uses fake accounts to create negative perceptions, and that they don’t hide behind the names of others and use fake accounts to cyber bully,“ he told the media after officiating the 2024 Bagan Datuk UMNO division delegates’ meeting here today.

MCMC in a statement yesterday said all social media and internet messaging services that have at least eight million registered users in this country, need to apply for an Application Service Provider Class Licence under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

The move will come into force from January 1, 2025, following a new regulatory framework on social media services and internet messaging services introduced from August 1.

While answering questions about the alleged move being politically motivated and restricting freedom of expression, Ahmad Zahid said that netizens who do not violate ethics and use responsible social media accounts do not need to be afraid.

“What is there to be afraid if social media is used to express the truth and introduce the true identity. Many countries do not use social media channels that exist now, China for example, have their own way, Singapore also registers (social media), so that every netizen is responsible for what he writes, not throwing a stone and hiding the hand. That’s a coward,“ he insisted.

The UMNO president also agreed with the move to amend or enact a new act related to cyberbullying and harsher punishments imposed on cyberbullies and causing the loss of life.

“What happened recently to cause death is very sad. When brought to court, the existing law also does not provide adequate punishment. We do not blame the court in this matter, but the law only imposes a low amount of fine.

“So this matter should be amended again so that a heavier punishment for those who commit cyber bullying can be punished accordingly,“ he said.