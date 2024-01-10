BORA, RESPECT promote new approach to manage human-elephant conflict

LAHAD DATU: A non-governmental organisation Borneo Rhino Alliance (BORA) and Responsible Elephant Conservation Trust (RESPECT), are promoting a new approach to managing human-wild elephant conflicts in Malaysia.

BORA chief executive officer Datuk Dr John Payne said the approach includes developing elephant feeding areas at specific sites, away from plantations and gardens, and full with luscious grass and supplementary minerals.

He said the idea is to provide alternative foods for elephants that are as attractive to them as oil palms.

“Several grass species, including Napier grass and a native wild grass with the local name of barau are proving to be the most popular of Malaysia’s 150 or so grass species for elephants in Sabah.

“Weaning hundreds of elephants off oil palms is an even bigger challenge, but one that can succeed with effort, consistency and patience. We have been developing this approach in Tabin Wildlife Reserve since 2021, and the effort is now starting to pay off,“ he said in the statement here today.

Dr Payne, who is also a RESPECT trustee, said wild elephants are visiting the feeding areas several times a year and the mammals love it.

According to him, having demonstrated the concept, the next step will be convincing forestry departments and big landowners, such as those growing oil palm, to allocate small patches of strategically located land to develop more pastures at the forest plantation boundaries.

He emphasised that only small land areas -- a few hectares -- will be needed at any one pasture site to grow tall, lush grass.

On good soil, he also said, the planted grass produces 80 tonnes of edible grass leaves and stems per hectare per year.

“Thank you to our partners, Sabah Wildlife Department and Sabah Forestry Department, The Hornbill Award, CIMB Foundation, KLK, Tradewinds, Tabin Wildlife Resort, and others for believing that this effort is a worthwhile start to a whole new approach to wildlife management,” he added.