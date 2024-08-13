Budget 2025: KPKT engagement session focuses on public well-being, welfare

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has held an engagement session with stakeholders, regarding the Budget 2025 initiative, focusing on public welfare and well-being, while aiming to boost the national economy, said Housing and Local Government Minister, Nga Kor Ming.

Nga, in a statement issued following today’s engagement session, highlighted that the event was attended by 443 stakeholders, including representatives from housing development companies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), private companies, community associations, universities, and various government agencies.

“This engagement session serves as a crucial platform for KPKT, to gather fresh ideas and suggestions from stakeholders for the Budget 2025. The feedback collected will be instrumental in shaping the initiative’s implementation, to better meet the people’s expectations,” he said.

“Views and feedback from stakeholders will be incorporated into the KPKT’s efforts to develop comprehensive proposals for the Budget 2025 initiative, ensuring a positive impact, particularly for the people.

He also shared some of KPKT’s key focuses, including enhancing and empowering local governments, developing the potential of local authorities (PBT) to generate additional revenue, strengthening firefighting and rescue preparedness, and aiming to construct 100 MADANI Public Recreation Parks nationwide.

The media has previously reported that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed Cabinet ministers to hold an engagement session with relevant stakeholders on the Budget 2025, themed ‘Ekonomi MADANI, Negara Makmur, Rakyat Sejahtera’, which is set to be tabled on Oct 18 in the Dewan Rakyat.