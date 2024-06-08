Budget 2025: National unity Ministry needs RM290 million for five initiatives

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of National Unity (KPN) has outlined priorities through five budget initiatives amounting to RM 290 million for Budget 2025 to be considered by the Ministry of Finance (MoF), said its Minister, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.”

He said the five initiatives were programmes on Unity, National Integration and Harmony, Community Wellbeing, Digitalisation and Technology, Heritage Preservation and Conservation and Unity Infrastructure Improvements.

“The initiative of the Unity, National Integration and Harmony programmes will involve implementation of the agenda of national unity, integration and harmony, while under the Community Well-being initiative, the role of the Kawasan Rukun Tetangga (KRT), Voluntary Patrol Scheme, Community Mediator and the Unity child care centres will be empowered as the main movers and bridge builders in the community,“ he said.

He said this when opening the 2025 Budget engagement session, themed “Ekonomi MADANI, Negara Makmur, Rakyat Sejahtera” here today.

Aaron said that the Digitalisation and Technology initiative will focus on the digitalisation of national heritage treasures; while the Heritage Preservation and Conservation initiative aims at preserving unity through the preservation and conservation of national heritage.

Under the Unity Infrastructure Improvement initiative, he said the focus will be on premises under the ministry that involve services to the public.

“The MoF should consider KPN’s request for allocation because the 12th Malaysia Plan targets a National Unity Index of 0.7 per cent by 2025. As such, the implementation of various programs is important to create an integration that can increase interaction between people of various races and religions.

“It is hoped that the MoF will give priority to Budget 2025 input from KPN in ensuring that the spirit of patriotism and nationhood among Malaysians is always preserved,“ he said.

Regarding today’s engagement session, Aaron said it can be used as a platform for all parties to submit suggestions, views and ideas to strengthen and empower the unity agenda in the country.

“The KPN will gather these suggestions and then submit them to the MoF to be considered for inclusion in the 2025 Budget.

“The input of the 2025 Budget is important in ensuring that the government can implement the agenda of celebrating diversity, promoting togetherness, creating opportunities for cultural exchange and heritage as well as spreading the basic principles of national integration, which is to understand, respect and accept differences across races and generations to bridge the gap that exists,” he said

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to table Budget 2025 on Oct 18.