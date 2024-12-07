Budget 2025 to be tabled on Oct 18 - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Budget 2025, the third under the Unity Government, will be tabled in Parliament on Oct 18, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi, who is also the spokesperson for the Unity Government, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed all ministers to conduct Budget MADANI 2025 dialogue sessions with their respective ministries and stakeholders in the relevant sectors.

“The Prime Minister’s aim is to gather feedback from the industry and stakeholders regarding policies, incentives, programmes, implementation, constraints and challenges.

“This feedback will be reviewed at the Finance Ministry level to ensure it is in line with the document or Budget MADANI 2025,” he told a post-Cabinet meeting press conference here today.

On Tuesday, at the Budget 2025 engagement session, Anwar said Budget MADANI 2025 will continue to focus on the benchmarks set within the MADANI Economic framework, including enabling Malaysia to become a leading economy in Southeast Asia.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, emphasised the urgent need for the government to explore methods to further boost efforts to raise the economic ceiling, such as restructuring the economy to achieve greater national wealth.