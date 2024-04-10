Budget 2026: Members of Dewan Rakyat must focus on people’s welfare, not politics - Johari

SHAH ALAM: All members of the Dewan Rakyat are advised to focus on discussing the affairs of the people instead of politics during the presentation of the 2025 Budget, said Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul.

He said that the Dewan Rakyat is a very important platform to bring up important issues for the benefit of the people, thus calling for every member of Parliament to leave political sentiments outside the House so that the proceedings run smoothly.

“They should understand that they’re talking about the future of the nation, so wh,at will be presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also Finance Minister, is very important.

“All of them (members of Parliament) should take advantage, ask questions and give their views because otherwise they will lose, because government officials have worked hard to prepare a budget that should be taken advantage of for our survival,” he said.

He said this when met after attending the Ikon: Yang Dipertua Townhall program in conjunction with the Student Destiny Week (MDS) of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) October 2024 session here today.

Previously, the Prime Minister was reported to have said that Budget 2025, which will be presented on Oct 18, is aimed at improving the standard of living of the people and advancing the development of the country.

Earlier, Johari also launched the civil student application developed by Yayasan Prihatin Nasional (PRIHATIN) as a one-stop center to make it easier for students from the B40 group at public universities to access and apply for assistance faster.