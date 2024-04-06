BUDI MADANI: Old luxury diesel vehicles will be considered - Amir Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: Luxury diesel vehicles that are 10 years and older will be considered for the MADANI subsidy assistance programme (BUDI MADANI), said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

For this purpose, he said the Ministry of Finance (MoF) will issue the list of vehicles that are classified as luxury under the BUDI MADANI programme, soon.

“Even though classified as luxury vehicles, if these vehicles are ‘sick’ after more than 10 years, they may be considered (for subsidy),” he said when met by reporters at the International Social Wellbeing Conference (ISWC) 2024) here, today.

The MoF opened the registration of BUDI MADANI on May 28, 2024, following the implementation of the targeted diesel subsidy in the country.

Amir Hamzah also said that the announcement on whether the diesel price will be floated will be made at an appropriate time.

“Give us time because we don’t want speculations that will cause ‘hoarding’ activities or misappropriation of diesel,“ he added.