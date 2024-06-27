Bullying case involving secondary schoolgirls in Kerian resolved - Exco

IPOH: The bullying incident involving three girls at a secondary school in Kerian has been resolved after both parties reached an agreement, leading the victim to withdraw the report she lodged on Tuesday.

State Education, Higher Education, Youth, and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah said he was told that the matter was resolved through a meeting arranged by the District Education Office.

“...the school, the victim’s family and the offenders reached a mutual understanding,” he told reporters at the launching of Propulih Reading Journal and Key To Excellence for STPM 2024 Module here today.

A 21-second video showing a secondary schoolgirl being bullied by two older girls from the same school had previously gone viral on social media.

According to Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, the June 14 incident was due to jealousy as the younger girl was accused of having a close relationship with the older girl’s boyfriend.

Khairudin said following a meeting on Tuesday, the school agreed to take appropriate action against both perpetrators, adding that a report regarding the actions was submitted to the District Education Office as stipulated in the circular issued by the Education Ministry (MOE).

“However, we cannot disclose what actions have been taken to address the issue,” he said, stressing that the state government views bullying seriously and will ensure it does not recur.

On today’s programme, which is a cooperation between Yayasan Perak and the state Education Department, Khairudin said it is among the initiatives aimed at enhancing secondary school students’ proficiency in listening, speaking, reading, and writing.

“This initiative also helps students who have fallen behind in their learning so they are not neglected, in line with MOE’s aspirations,” he added.