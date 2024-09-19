PETALING JAYA: The lawyer of the bus driver who uploaded a video on Tiktok calling an underaged girl his “crush” claims he did not know what the word meant.

Pro-bono lawyer Datuk Ahmad Zaharil Muhaiyar said this during a live session on the same online platform on Sunday (September 15).

The video was reposted by @ayuuariffin84.

In the livestream, Zaharil said the bus driver, also known as “Abang Bas” on TikTok, was imitating what he saw on the online platform, allegedly not knowing the meaning of the word, “crush”.

“I saw that everyone was writing (the word) crush on their fyp (for you page) so I used the word as well,” he said.

Furthermore multiple reports say that the bus driver’s family wants to take legal action against those, including celebrities, who have allegedly criticised as well as incited suspicion against him during his arrest.

Zaharil is also reportedly working on recovering the 24-year-old’s bus, which remains confiscated by the police for further investigation

The bus driver was released on Tuesday (September 17) after paying off bail totaling RM40,000.

His family collected the bail through donations from the public.

Prior to his release, he was arrested on Friday (September 6) at around 2.57pm following a viral video calling an underaged student, believed to be a primary school student, his “crush”.

Following the arrest, he was charged with two counts of sexual assault, one non-physical, on two underaged girls in Kluang.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges.