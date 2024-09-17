PETALING JAYA: The bus driver who uploaded TikTok videos featuring young children has been released today after paying his bail at the Muar Court Complex.

The defendant arrived in court at 8.30am today escorted by the police before his release on bail, signed by his family at 11.50am.

The payment process was carried out by pro bono lawyer Datuk Ahmad Zaharil Muhaiyar, according to Harian Metro.

He was detained for a week at the Muar Correctional Center. The accused, also known as “Abang Bas” on TikTok, earlier failed to make the bail payment of RM40,000.

The bail involves three charges against the accused among which are according to Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act (AKKSTKK) 2017, Section 15(a)(iii) of the same Act and Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

Even though the court has agreed to release the 24-year-old, the accused is still tied to additional conditions set by the Muar and Batu Pahat Sessions Court.

Amongst the conditions he has to comply with, is surrendering his passport and reporting to the nearest police station at the start of every month. He is also not allowed to “disturb” or “communicate” with the victim or the prosecution witness.

His father is grateful that the bail payment process went smoothly.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make it possible for my son to be bailed. I do not know how to repay their kindness.

“I can only pray, that is all. We villagers do not know much about court procedures. I pray that everything goes smoothly for my son,” he was quoted as saying about the accused, who is the youngest out of six siblings.

Last Tuesday (Sept 10), the Muar Sessions Court granted the defendant bail amounting to RM30,000 for two charges while the Batu Pahat Sessions Court granted a RM10,000 bail for one charge.

His family could not afford to raise enough funds for his release, and had to resort to public donations.

He was arrested on Friday (Sept 6) at around 2.57pm following a viral video of him calling an underaged female passenger, believed to be a primary school student, his “crush”.