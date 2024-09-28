Business licence of owners of dirty food premises will not be renewed

KUALA LUMPUR: Owners of food premises in the Federal Territories who failed to maintain the cleanliness in their respective premises face losing their business licenses.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said their licences would not be renewed.

She said that at a meeting of the heads of agencies of the Federal Territories department two days ago, she had instructed the Kuala Lumpur Mayor (Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif) to carry out enforcement on the cleanliness of premises in the city, especially food premises.

“If the cleanliness of the premises is found not up to the optimal, we will not renew their business license,“ she said when speaking at the Malaysian Cleanup Day: Mega Cleanup Programme in conjunction with the World Cleanup Day 2024, here today.

Dr Zaliha said as of July this year, a total of 417 food premises in the capital had been ordered to close for not meeting the stipulated standard of cleanliness.

Commenting on the Mega Cleanup Programme, she said it was important to ensure the country remains clean, especially ahead of Malaysia taking over the role of ASEAN 2025 chairman and the 2026 Visit Malaysia Year.

“This is part of our preparations to receive more tourists to Malaysia ahead of an important and historic event. The cleanliness and beauty of our city, especially Kuala Lumpur, which is the country’s main gateway, will reflect the country’s commitment,“ she said.