KUALA LUMPUR: National swimmer Khiew Hoe Yean performed brilliantly when he achieved a double gold medal feat at the 67th Malaysia Open Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre today.

The 22-year-old swimmer topped the 100 metres (m) freestyle event by clocking 50.00 seconds (s), 0.46s less to break Welson Sim’s national record.

The silver medal of the event was won by Penang swimmer, Lim Yin Chuen while the bronze belonged to Thai swimmer, Surasit Thongdeang.

After having won the freestyle gold medal, he followed up the momentum by winning gold in the 100m breastroke event after clocking a time of 56.41s, ahead of Selangor swimmer Daniel Williams who won the silver medal while Wei Hii Puong of Sarawak, took the bronze.

“This are not my favourite events but somehow its my fun event. This is my warm-up event before my favorite events after this (200m and 400m).

“Anyway, it was a good experience to compete with other national swimmers after being busy preparing for the Paris Olympics before,“ Hoe Yean said when met after the race.