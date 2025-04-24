KUALA LUMPUR: The National Average Grade (GPK) for the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination recorded its best performance since 2013 achieving 4.49 points compared to 4.60 in 2023 with almost all states recording improvement.

Education director-general Datuk Azman Adnan said 14,179 out of the 402,918 candidates who sat for SPM last year achieved excellent results (grade A+, A, and A-) in all subjects, an increase of 0.6 per cent from 2023.

In Putrajaya, its education director Ezaiddin Hussain reported a State Average Grade (GPN) of 3.44 compared to 3.43 in 2023, a slight increase of 0.01 points.

He said 2,023 candidates, or 99.07 per cent of the 2,042 total candidates were eligible for certificates, with 175 students scoring straight As. Twelve candidates were absent.

In Terengganu, state education deputy director (School Management Sector) Rosli Chik, reported an improved GPN of 4.31 in 2024 from 4.41 in the previous year.

He said that 532 candidates, or 3.19 per cent of 18,783 SPM students obtained straight As, including 11 who scored A+ in all subjects.

Melaka Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said the state recorded a GPN of 4.43, up 0.16 points from 4.59 in 2023.

He added that 10,532 of the 10,458 SPM 2024 candidates from Ministry of Education schools in Melaka were eligible for certificates, an increase of 0.61 per cent from 95.53 per cent in 2023. A total of 414 candidates achieved straight As, and 16 scored straight A+ in all subjects.

Kedah education director Ismail Othman said that the GPN improved to 4.64 in 2024 compared to 4.77 in the previous year.

He said 663 candidates, or 2.68 per cent of the 28,933 who sat for the exam scored As (A, A+ dan A-) in all subjects, an increase of 95 candidates (0.37 per cent).

In Penang, state education director Wan Sajiri Wan Hassan reported an improved GPN of 4.39 compared to 4.49 previously.

Out of 17,417 candidates, 819 (4.77 per cent) obtained excellent results (A+, A, A-) in all subjects.

The top eleven schools in the state with excellent results include Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bukit Jambul, SMK (P) St George, SMK Chung Ling, SMK Datuk Haji Ahmad Badawi, SMK Datuk Onn, and SMK Tun Hussien Onn.

Selangor education director Dr Jafri Abu said the GPN for SPM 2024 is 4.59, up by 0.08 points from 4.67 the previous year.

He said out of 73,799 candidates, 2,368 (3.65 per cent) achieved straight As in all subjects, compared to 2,005 (3.15 per cent) in 2023.

In Pahang, state education deputy director (Learning Sector) Ahmad Zamri Md Isa said 595 out of 16,942 candidates achieved excellent results (A+, A, A-) in all subjects, up from 517 the previous year.

In Johor, state education director Mohd Hanafi Samad reported a GPN of 4.36, surpassing the national average of 4.49.

“Some 1,513 candidates scored straight As (A+, A, A-) in all subjects, compared to 1,247 candidates in the previous year,” he said.

He added that 16 Special Education Needs (CBPK) students recorded excellent results, with four students scoring 8As, four achieved 7As, and eight students scoring 6As.

Perlis education director Rose Aza Che Arifin said the state recorded its best GPN at 4.57, an improvement from 4.74 in 2023, with 89 candidates scoring straight As in all subjects.

In Sabah, state education director Datuk Raisin Saidin reported a GPN improvement of 5.00 in SPM 2024, compared to 5.09 in SPM 2023.

He said 905 candidates were absent in 2024, a reduction of 79 candidates from 984 in 2023.

Kuala Lumpur education director Megat Affandi Ismail said a total of 14,494 candidates (92.82 per cent) qualified for the SPM certificate, up from 92.52 per cent in 2023, making SPM 2024 the best performance since 2013.

Sarawak education director Omar Mahli said the state’s GPN improved to 4.84, from 4.92 previously.

He said 81 candidates achieved excellent results (grade A+, A and A-) in all subjects, and 30,341 candidates were eligible to receive the SPM certificate (passed Bahasa Melayu and History).

In Negeri Sembilan, state education director Khalidah Omar said the GPN improved to 4.18 in 2024 from 4.33 previously, surpassing the national average of 4.49.

She said a total of 804 out of 14,712 candidates scored straight As.

Perak education director Safuan Raba’ai said the state recorded a better performance, with GPN improving to 4.63 from 4.75, and 937 of 27,459 candidates secured As (A+, A, A-) in all subjects.

“Nine candidates scored straight A+ in all subjects, and 25,774 candidates (93.86 per cent) qualified for the SPM certificate, up from 25,227 for SPM 2023,” he added.

In Kelantan, state education deputy director (District Education Office Management and Planning Sector) Mat Lazim Mohammad said the state recorded a GPN of 4.62 for SPM 2024 compared to 4.72 the year before.

He said a total of 436 candidates scored at least A- in all subjects, including eight who achieved straight A+.