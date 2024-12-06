CAAM extends temporary suspension of SAS’ air operator certificate

KUALA LUMPUR: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has extended the temporary suspension of Systematic Aviation Services Sdn Bhd’s (SAS) air operator certificate (AOC) for 52 days, effective from June 10 until the end of SAS’ AOC validity on July 31, 2024.

The temporary suspension is pursuant to regulation 193(3) of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016.

CAAM chief executive officer Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud said during the suspension period, SAS is expected to diligently work towards compliance with all regulatory requirements and the timeline to obtain the appropriate approval from the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) in order to resume operations safely.

In a statement today, he said that as the technical regulator of the Malaysian aviation industry, CAAM oversees the technical aspects of air operators to ensure that all safety and security standards are met.

It conducts detailed safety audits to assess the capability and competency of air operators in the areas of commercial air transport, operations, and airworthiness.

“Among the key aspects that are assessed for an AOC issuance and renewal are the air operator’s capability to conduct safe operations in accordance with the provisions of the operations specification,” said Norazman.

Previously, it was reported that CAAM had confirmed the three-month suspension of SAS’ AOC after the MAVCOM had not renewed SAS’ air service permit.