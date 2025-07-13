Tun Dr Mahathir leaves picnic early due to fatigue in Putrajaya

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad left the picnic & potluck event in Putrajaya early this morning after reportedly feeling fatigued.

The gathering took place at Tasik Putrajaya near Yayasan Kepimpinan Perdana, celebrating his 100th birthday on July 10 and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali’s 99th birthday on July 12.

According to Berita Harian, Dr Mahathir, Malaysia’s fourth and seventh prime minister, arrived at 7.45am, driving himself before cycling tandem-style around the lake with his security team.

After covering approximately eight to nine kilometres, he appeared tired and rested briefly before heading to the breakfast area.

Among those awaiting him were Dr Siti Hasmah, Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, and his son Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir. Over 500 attendees brought various dishes for a relaxed lakeside breakfast with their families.

Dr Mahathir departed around 10am without mingling or taking photos with the crowd. Sources stated he and his wife left early to rest at home.

Mokhzani clarified that his father had no health issues but was fatigued after attending another event yesterday and lack of sleep.

“He cycled quite far this morning, so he felt a bit tired. After breakfast and some coffee, he felt refreshed,“ he was quoted as saying.

It is learnt that Dr Mahathir is currently recuperating at the Insititut Jantung Negara (IJN) and is expected to be discharged soon.