Thailand-Malaysia partnership boosts southern border livelihoods

KUALA LUMPUR: Closer collaboration between Thailand and Malaysia is transforming lives in Thailand’s southern border provinces through targeted poverty alleviation, infrastructure upgrades, and community-driven initiatives.

The Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC) leads these efforts alongside Malaysian agencies, focusing on Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, Songkhla, and Satun—regions historically impacted by economic challenges and instability.

SBPAC Secretary-General Pol. Lt. Col. Wannapong Kotcharak emphasised the shared commitment to uplifting communities and fostering peace through grassroots development.

“Our main responsibility is to ensure that people in this region can lead better, more secure lives. We are committed to doing everything possible to improve their livelihoods,” he told Bernama.

Key projects include modernising the Sadao checkpoint to match Bukit Kayu Hitam’s standards and constructing a second bridge between Sungai Golok and Rantau Panjang to boost trade and mobility.

The Twin City programme, linking five Thai provinces with five Malaysian states, further strengthens ties in education, tourism, and halal industries.

Thailand’s 2019 Targeted People Development Database revealed over 107,000 people in the region living in poverty.

SBPAC’s second-phase development plan (2024-2027) aims to benefit 13,601 households through farming, fisheries, and small business initiatives.

The revived Advisory Council for the Administration and Development, chaired by Dr Khodari Sen, ensures community needs guide development.

“The people are more comfortable dealing with us than government agencies. We want to prove that this council truly belongs to them,” he said.

Seven specialised teams oversee policy implementation, prioritising justice, education, and economic empowerment.

Cross-border projects require council approval to align with local priorities, reinforcing the strong cultural and economic bonds between Thailand and Malaysia. - Bernama