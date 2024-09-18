CAAM must strengthen capabilities to tackle global aviation challenges - Hasbi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) must continuously enhance its capabilities to improve safety, security, and capacity, ensuring it can meet emerging regional and global challenges.

Deputy Minister of Transport, Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, said this is crucial for sustaining the forecasted growth of the country’s civil aviation sector.

Furthermore, he said the Asia-Pacific region has become the world’s largest aviation market and holds the largest share of international revenue passenger kilometres, while continuing to grow with corresponding challenges in air traffic capacity, efficiency, and safety.

“Unmanaged air traffic growth can lead to increased safety risks when it outpaces the regulatory and infrastructure development needed to support it,” he said in his speech during the launch of the Malaysia Aviation Safety Seminar (MASS’24) today.

He emphasised that aviation safety planning at international, regional and national levels is vital to managing growth in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner.

ALSO READ: CAAM urged to address regulatory gaps on foreign-registered aircraft - Loke

“Therefore, addressing key safety and security priorities requires collaboration from multiple stakeholders,” he said.

In this regard, he highlighted the Transport Ministry’s commitment, through CAAM, to maintaining continuous efforts and cooperation to prioritise aviation safety and security.

“This includes carrying out effective safety and security oversight, safety management activities, sharing safety information and fostering a strong and positive safety culture,” he said.

Hasbi also said that CAAM has taken progressive action to establish a comprehensive programme to enhance safety and security oversight by revamping relevant documentation.

“Nineteen annexes have been promulgated into Civil Aviation Directives (CAD), and all subsidiary guidance materials (CAGM) associated with CADs have been published as part of the Safety, Security, and Quality Assurance System, whilst continuously working on the Corrective Action Plan (CAP),” he said.

ALSO READ: Dewan Negara passes two aviation industry-related bills

He also added that Malaysia remains steadfast in its commitment to support the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) leadership and guidance in achieving the sustainable growth of the global civil aviation system.

Meanwhile, CAAM chief executive officer, Captain Norazman Mahmud, said that changing regulatory environments require Malaysia to stay flexible and proactive.

“As a regulator and service provider, we cannot address aviation safety alone. We need the support and participation of all stakeholders,” he said.