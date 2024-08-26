CAAM’s special audit of MAG to be presented to cabinet on Wednesday - Loke

PUTRAJAYA: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has conducted a special audit on Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) in response to recent disruptions involving Malaysia Airlines’ services.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the findings from this special audit would be presented to the Cabinet this Wednesday, as the government is deeply concerned about the matter.

“We are taking a very serious concern about what’s happening in MAG. I’m also in touch with the Group Managing Director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail.

“I have spoken to him and I have asked him to make all the necessary follow-up measures to ensure the operations are smoother and of course, safety is always the top priority,” he said at the press conference here today.

In a statement on Saturday, MAG announced plans to reduce its flights and routes between now and December 2024.

MAG explained that this decision is a response to recent service disruptions, which impacted Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, and Amal services during the week beginning Aug 19, 2024.

Loke said that the full report on the flight disruptions would cover details such as the age of the aircraft and all relevant aspects of the incidents.

He added that MAG has taken measures to address these challenges, noting that some issues stemmed from supply chain difficulties for aircraft parts.

“Lack of staff and all that has affected some maintenance work. So, that’s why they have taken immediate steps by cutting down some flights. To ensure that flights are lesser so that the aircraft can be sent for maintenance and all that,” he said.

Loke pointed out that technical issues similar to those experienced by MAG also occur with other airlines, and emphasised that the actions taken are primarily to ensure passenger safety.

“Let’s not single out MAG alone. Many other airlines also have technical problems due to disruption in terms of the supply chain. They do not want to divert flights. You have to understand for an airline to divert and to fly back or to come back to the airport.. it’s a major cost.

“The cost is high for them when diversion is done .. loss to the airline but the action is taken for the safety of the passengers” he stressed.