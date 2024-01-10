Cabinet approval needed for ending subsidies for affluent students - Zambry

SHAH ALAM: The removal of education subsidies for the children of affluent families at public higher education institutions will only be implemented once it has been approved by the Cabinet, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s remarks yesterday reflect the government’s awareness and the expectation that high-income earners have a moral responsibility to make educational opportunities more accessible to vulnerable groups in need.

“We will proceed with the discontinuation (of subsidies) once a Cabinet decision is made.

“What the Prime Minister is stressing now is the moral responsibility of this group (the wealthy) to understand the importance of ensuring educational opportunities are directed towards those who truly need them,” he said after officiating the National Academia Month 2024 at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) today.

Zambry was asked about Anwar’s statement yesterday, which hinted at the government’s commitment to safeguarding vulnerable groups in Budget 2025.

Zambry said the government’s current emphasis is on ensuring that the high-income group (T20) assumes a social and moral responsibility not to exploit government subsidies.

“The Prime Minister’s view is that, in the past, higher education subsidies were distributed broadly without targeting the deserving groups, particularly the B40 and segments of the M40. I believe this reflects the principle of social justice and moral responsibility for the wealthier class.

“They should recognise that, while benefiting from university privileges, their children might not need such subsidies,” he said.

Yesterday, Anwar said that the welfare of vulnerable groups should continue to be a priority under the MADANI economic agenda, using the education sector as an example, where children from affluent families are benefiting from government-funded education, unlike the less fortunate.

Separately, Zambry also announced that Academia Day should be celebrated with greater prestige, comparable to Teachers’ Day, to recognise the dedication and contributions of lecturers and scholars in higher education on Oct 5 yearly, starting next year.

He pointed out that the work of educators in universities, polytechnics and community colleges should be celebrated, noting that their often-unseen efforts play a significant role in the country’s education and development.

“Starting next year, I hope we can celebrate this day more grandly, including recognition ceremonies for professors, lecturers, and educators from universities, polytechnics and community colleges,“ he added.