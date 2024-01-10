PETALING JAYA: Police are investigating an MPV vehicle theft after a 15-second video of the incident was circulated on social media yesterday.

According to New Straits Times, a 43-year-old man made a police report about the incident that took place at 4.19am in Jelapang.

“Based on the investigation, the man found that the MPV inside the fenced area of his house was stolen,“ District police chief Assistant Commissioner Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad was quoted as saying.

In a TikTok video posted by @farrahouz1, she shared that the incident took place at 3.50am.

She explained that the gate arm was opened and the car was unlocked using their remote control. Despite the family triggering the alarm and shouting, the thieves were reportedly unfazed.

“The robber was determined and managed to start the engine in five to seven minutes (which is quite long) instead of running when we were shouting.

“We didn’t dare go outside, fearing the robber might have accomplices waiting outside or have a gun. We were stunned,“ she said in the video.

The case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code for vehicle theft.

Zainal urged those with information regarding the incident to come forward to any nearby police station or contact the Ipoh District control centre at 05-2542222 to assist in the investigation.