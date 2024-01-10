PPPTM 2026-2035 SHOULD BE DEVELOPED BY LOCAL EXPERTS - ZAMBRY

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysia Higher Education Development Plan (PPPTM) 2026-2035 should be developed by local experts rather than depending on external consultants, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

He said that local experts from public and private higher education institutions have a better understanding of the higher education development model needed by the country.

“We often look to foreign expertise, but what I mean is the talent here at home.

“I have always emphasised the importance of self-worth, dignity and confidence in our education system. We must build this confidence in the best way possible, especially as we are currently planning the roadmap for higher education over the next decade,” he said.

He said this in his speech when officiating the national-level Academia Month 2024 launch at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) here today.

Meanwhile, Zambry encouraged lecturers to continuously adapt to evolving technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), and to tackle the challenges it presents in academia.

At the event, Zambry also presented the Higher Education Minister’s Special Award: Innovative Curriculum Design and Delivery (AKRI) 2024 in four categories, namely Innovative Curriculum, Transformative Teaching, Live Broadcast Initiative and Learning Experience.

He said these awards aim to support the ministry’s initiatives and aspirations for flexible education and future-ready curricula while also recognising and sharing best practices from projects carried out by academic professionals.