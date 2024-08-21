Cabinet orders ministries to enhance monitoring of goods prices - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: All ministries have been directed to intensify monitoring at various levels to prevent any increase in the prices of goods following the recent announcement of a public sector salary increase, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said today.

Fahmi, who serves as the spokesman for the Unity Government, said this directive was issued during today’s Cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said Cabinet ministers will also conduct field visits to their respective constituencies or locations deemed necessary for monitoring purposes.

“There is a need to ensure that enforcement aspects are enhanced to prevent price increases, especially for food in restaurants.

“There is a specific reminder on this to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), but other ministries are also asked to increase their monitoring,” he said at the post-Cabinet meeting press conference here.

On Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a 15 per cent salary increase for civil servants in the implementing, as well as management and professional groups, that would be implemented in two phases - December 1, 2024 (8 per cent) and January 1, 2026 (7 per cent)

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, also announced that for civil servants in the upper management category, they will receive a 4 per cent raise in the first phase on Dec 1, and a 3 per cent raise in the second phase on Jan 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said today’s meeting also extended condolences to the family of Rozaid Abdul Rahman, Director of Media and Strategic Communications at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), who passed away on Sunday.

“His passing is deeply felt, and his contributions are greatly remembered,” he said.

Rozaid passed away at his home in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor, on Sunday due to heart problems at the age of 59.

Asked about the Budget 2025 engagement sessions for all ministries, he said the engagement sessions would continue to gather feedback for the preparation of the document.

“The Prime Minister informed that the engagement sessions between ministries and stakeholders went very well last week.

“... we are asked to continue the engagement sessions and collect feedback from all ministries to review proposals deemed suitable to include in the document,” he said.

The 2025 Budget, themed “Ekonomi MADANI, Negara Makmur, Rakyat Sejahtera” ,will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 18.