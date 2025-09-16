Sabah landslide disaster claims 12 lives amid severe flooding

KOTA KINABALU: The landslide disaster that struck Sabah has claimed twelve lives so far, including five children, with eleven deaths reported today and one on the first day of the incident.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Kasim Muda confirmed that seven victims, including four children, were found dead after being buried in a landslide in Kampung Cenderakasih, Kolombong in Inanam, at approximately 9.15 am.

He said the child victims consisted of three boys and one girl aged between two and nine years old, while the other three victims were two women and one man aged 25 to 50.

In Papar, Sabah Fire and Rescue Department director Mohd Pisar Aziz said that two victims, a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy, were found dead after a landslide hit their house in Kampung Mook this morning.

Mohd Pisar said in another incident, two people were found dead after being buried in a landslide in Kampung Marahang Tuntul.

He said search and rescue operations are still underway to find another victim buried in the incident.

Last Friday, a 97-year-old man was reported to have been buried in a landslide incident in Kampung Sarapung, Penampang.

Meanwhile, the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee announced that the number of flood victims has increased to 1,648 from 417 families as of 8 pm today, compared to 863 people from 220 families this afternoon.

All the victims are residents from 46 villages in five affected districts, with seven temporary evacuation centres opened in Penampang, three in Membakut, and two each in Papar and Putatan.

The permanent evacuation centre in Selagon, Beaufort, is also open to accommodate those displaced by the disaster.

The Sabah JPBN also announced that RM1,000 compassionate cash aid is being provided to each head of household who has been evacuated to evacuation centres.

The next of kin of victims who died due to the disaster will also receive RM10,000 death compassionate cash aid.

This aid is given to Malaysian citizens registered with the Public Welfare Services Department, with the government also distributing food baskets to all affected residents.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today approved an immediate allocation of RM10 million through the National Disaster Management Agency to assist flood-affected victims in the state.

According to the Prime Minister, this amount is in addition to the RM11 million that had already been channelled through the state government for immediate repairs to basic facilities in the affected areas.

He expressed being deeply moved by the impact of the flood disaster currently affecting the state of Sabah and has directed the entire MADANI Government machinery to be mobilised immediately to assist the affected people.

Our priority is to ensure the safety, well-being, and survival of flood victims are well taken care of with immediate focus.

The Sabah government announced the cancellation of the state-level Malaysia Day celebration scheduled to take place at Padang Merdeka tomorrow night due to the ongoing disaster.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor emphasised that the disaster was caused by continuous rain, and the state government’s immediate priority is to manage the crisis, coordinate recovery efforts, and ensure rescue operations are carried out quickly for affected communities.

He has informed the Governor of Sabah Tun Musa Aman about the matter, stating that in these difficult times, the well-being, welfare, and safety of the people are paramount.

Hajiji, who went on the ground to visit flood victims housed at evacuation centres in Putatan and Penampang, also distributed aid to those affected.

The state government, through the JPBN, is always prepared to provide immediate assistance to people facing disasters, especially during the continuous rainy season, and will not compromise on the welfare of the people. – Bernama