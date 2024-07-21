Cabinet to determine Malaysia’s measures following ICJ ruling on Israel - Anwar

CYBERJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Cabinet on Wednesday will determine measures taken by Malaysia in condemning Israel, in line with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) recent ruling.

He said the ICJ has ruled that Israel’s settlement activities in Palestinian territories violate international laws.

“Malaysia fully supports the ICJ’s decision, which is based on clear evidence of Israel’s ongoing aggression and brutality.

“We will therefore review the proposals and implications stemming from the ICJ’s ruling,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 campaign here today.

On July 19, ICJ president Nawaf Salam said the UN court had confirmed its jurisdiction to issue an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories, noting that it possessed sufficient information on the matter.

Israel’s settlement policy does not comply with its obligations under international law, Salam had told the court, and noted that Israel’s settlement activities in violation of international law continued to expand.

“Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is de facto annexation, which violates Palestinians’ rights to self-determination,” Salam added.

The ICJ in The Hague held hearings from February 19-26 on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

During the meetings, more than 50 states and three international organisations — the League of Arab States, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the African Union — discussed the issue.

The Palestinian delegation called on the court to declare Israel’s occupation of its territories illegal as it could be the last hope for a two-state solution.