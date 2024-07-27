SINCE the implementation of the women’s coach in the MRT, reports of male commuters inserting themselves in these compartments have surfaced every now and then, irking Malaysians since the existence of these coaches was made to assure female commuters of their own safety while travelling.

RapidKL recently gained praise online for their efficient service following a female commuter’s complaint spotting male commuters seated in the women’s coaches in the MRT.

The woman posted her experience on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu two days ago, beginning with how she saw two men seated in the aforementioned section, said to have made other women in the coach uncomfortable.

“They talk loudly as if they are at home. Every girl who comes in will be scanned by them,” she explained in her post.

She then sent a message through the WhatsApp application to RapidKL to submit her complaint regarding the two men.

After submitting the train identification details, and was assured by the customer service representative that one of the staff will assist her shortly in handling the issue.

“Five minutes after the complaint, (one of the) staff came to the coach and sent the (male passengers) away (from the women’s coach

“(I) did not expect RapidKL to be quite efficient,” she concluded her post.



