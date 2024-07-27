IN a Facebook post to encourage the Malaysian contingent in Paris for Olympics Games 2024, national badminton legend, Datuk Lee Chong Wei recalls his own Olympics experience.

Just moments before his Olympic debut, he shares how he was nerve wrecked before his match against Hong Kong’s Ng Wei.

He said: “I was a mess, my coach saw I was nervous, so he called Team Malaysia’s psychologist over to have a chat with me.”

What followed was an unexpected and amusing moment.

The psychologist approached him, held his hands and began his motivational speech: “Jason, don’t panic. I know this is your first time, but Jason, be strong and don’t panic.”

An amused Chong Wei looked at his coach and corrected the psychologist, saying, “Weh brother, I’m not Jason lah.”

The psychologist responded, “I know. Jason is my name, I’m also very nervous. This is my first time at such a big event. So before I motivate you, I need to motivate myself.”

Chong Wei and his coach burst into laughter. “I was no longer nervous. Perhaps that was the psychologist’s technique,“ he shared.

In his message to Malaysian Olympians competing in Paris, the three-time Olympic silver medalist urged them to “roar like tigers” and strive for greatness.

“This is our time, this is your time, this is your destiny. Go all out and leave nothing in the tank. Come on Team Malaysia! Show the world the power of our unity and spirit.”

The Paris Olympics, which kicked off yesterday, sees Malaysia’s 26-member contingent aiming to secure the nation’s first Olympic gold.