Cabinet to discuss compensation proposal for sinkhole victim’s family, says Zaliha

PUTRAJAYA: A proposal to compensate the family of the Indian national woman, who fell into the sinkhole on Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur, will be discussed at the Cabinet Meeting on Wednesday, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr. Zaliha Mustafa.

“I intend to bring this matter to the Cabinet Meeting next week,“ she told reporters after attending today’s closing ceremony and awards presentation of the 2024 Royal Floria Putrajaya.

Yesterday, Dr. Zaliha was reported saying that the government is prepared to consider providing compensation after the search and rescue (SAR) operation for the 48-year-old woman was halted on its ninth day.

G. Vijaya Lakshmi, a tourist from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, India, who was on vacation with her family in Malaysia, fell into the eight-metre-deep sinkhole on Aug 23 while walking in the area.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr. Maimunah Mohd Sharif stated that all planning permission applications for construction in the capital must include a geotechnical report prepared by a certified consultant.

“This requirement applies to applications that have already been approved but for which a development order has not yet been issued, as well as to those currently in process and those yet to be submitted. This measure is effective immediately,“ she said.

When asked about the framework for the remediation process of the sinkhole, which is expected to take between three to six months, Maimunah explained that it will involve integrity audits, inspections of the water supply drainage systems by Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (Syabas), and geological stability studies.

“That’s why it will take three to six months, as we need a detailed study from the entrance of Kampung Baru to Mydin (on Jalan Masjid India),“ she added.

Maimunah also advised the public to adhere to instructions and cooperate with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) during the repair work in the affected areas.