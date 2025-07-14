KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC are still in the team-building phase ahead of the Malaysia League kick-off scheduled for this August, according to head coach Alto Linus.

As such, the Rhinos will continue to play several more friendly matches in the final weeks of pre-season to ensure all players are fully prepared for the 2025–2026 Malaysia League campaign.

“I believe we need another three to four friendly matches before we’re truly ready for the league competition,” he said in a statement today.

Commenting on the three new imports – Dean Pelekanos, Dane Ingham and Adjin Mujagic – who joined the team this season, Alto expressed satisfaction with their current performance, particularly in pre-season friendlies.

Despite an 8-2 defeat in a friendly match against Buriram United in Pattani, Thailand, yesterday, Alto praised the performance of several young players recently promoted from the Under-23 squad.

He said two key defenders, Dominic and Gabriel, are expected to make a full recovery from injury within a week, which will further strengthen the team’s backline- BERNAMA