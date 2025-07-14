159 UiTM Sabah students receive RM500 aid under MOHE-PTPTN MADANI

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 159 financially disadvantaged students at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Sabah received one-off financial assistance of RM500 each today.

The aid was disbursed under the MOHE-PTPTN MADANI Education Assistance Programme, a collaboration between the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) and the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir emphasised the programme’s role in supporting students from low-income backgrounds.

“This initiative ensures that eligible students can access quality education regardless of financial constraints, aligning with MOHE and PTPTN’s commitment to strengthening higher education in Malaysia,“ he said during the presentation ceremony at UiTM Sabah.

The RM79,500 allocation was contributed by various parties through PTPTN and distributed to deserving students.

Zambry also encouraged parents to open National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) accounts early for their children’s future education needs.

“Starting savings from birth allows gradual accumulation, which can later fund higher education,“ he added.

Since its launch in 2022, the MOHE-PTPTN MADANI programme has disbursed RM981,000 to 1,962 students across 16 public universities. - Bernama