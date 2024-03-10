Cable car worker in Langkawi falls about 50 metres during maintenance work

ALOR SETAR: A man fell about 50 metres to the ground while performing cable car maintenance work in Langkawi today.

The Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has launched a search and rescue (SAR) operation for the man, identified as Khairul Nizam Jaffar, 41.

Langkawi JBPM Zone 4 chief Mohd Zamri Abd Ghani said they were alerted to the incident at 1.15 pm and rescuers reached the location about 15 minutes later.

“The victim, a cable car maintenance worker, is believed to have fallen off (the platform) while doing maintenance work on level two.

“It is estimated that the victim fell from a height of 40 to 50 metres, and his condition is still unknown as the location is deep below,“ he said in a statement.

He added that the team is in the process of descending to search for and locate the victim before bringing him to a safe location for further action.