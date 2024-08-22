Call for ‘safe racing’ programme to curb mat rempit activities

PETALING JAYA: A road safety expert has urged the government to launch a “safe racing” programme to rein in mat rempit, who weave in and out of traffic at high speeds while doing stunts and endangering others.

Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) chairman Prof Dr Wong Shaw Voon said such a programme should include racing competitions at designated venues so that mat rempit will be encouraged to join them instead of racing on public roads.

In an Aug 4 operation along the Butterworth Outer Ring Road near the Bagan Ajam R&R, mat rempit were caught riding dangerously between 5pm and midnight.

A total of 67 mat rempit who rode their machines against the flow of traffic to avoid a roadblock were checked and 48 of their machines were impounded for various offences under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Public roads and highways are not designed for racing. Miros is increasingly concerned that these mat rempit are not only racing on public roads but testing their machines for speed and endurance.”

He said such behaviour is hazardous to themselves and other road users, especially motorists and pedestrians, and that more enforcement operations must be conducted to manage the situation.

“Racing should be carried out on specially designed tracks. If the government launches a special racing programme, such activities on public roads and highways can be controlled if not stopped, and we can minimise the risk of road crashes.”

Wong also called on parents to monitor their children’s activities and not allow them to race on public roads as it will harm them and others.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said recently that in 2023, an average of 12 motorcyclists died daily on public roads, which accounted for about 75% of all road crashes.

He said based on the Federal Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department statistics, Malaysia recorded 600,000 motorcycle crashes in 2023, with an average of 1,644 cases daily, of which 17 were fatal.

“Based on these statistics, parents should caution their children against engaging in dangerous riding as it risks the life of the rider and his entire family as a consequence of a crash.

“Also, when reckless riders engage in dangerous behaviour such as doing stunts on their motorcycles, they share videos on social media to chalk up views. This should also stop as they (set) a bad example to others who may also do likewise,” Wong said.

Pharmaceutical officer Rosmani Sulong, 49, told theSun that she worried for her second son Haziq Aqleef Ghazali, 21, who was actively involved in mat rempit activities.

“As a mother, I have always advised him to stop racing on public roads. I am always anxious at night when he returns late. I cannot sleep and imagine getting late-night calls saying he has been involved in a road crash.”

Rosmani said after having a talk with her son, she realised that he has a passion for racing and feels it helps him to release stress.

Businesswoman Farhana Omar, 31, said as a motorist, she is always tense when driving on public roads as motorcyclists often weave in and out of traffic seemingly without the slightest care.

“I have had my left side mirror damaged many times because of their reckless and irresponsible riding habits. It’s not cheap to replace but the motorcyclists get away Scot-free as they don’t even stop when such things happen.

“I hope the authorities will act against these mat rempit and other errant riders, who are no better in how dangerously they ride their machines. I also fail to understand why motorcyclists ride on highways instead of their designated motorcycle lanes and no action is taken against them.”