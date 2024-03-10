Caretaker of charity homes linked to GISB Holdings to be charged tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: A caretaker of charity homes linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) will be charged tomorrow with the offence of abusing a child under the care of one of its homes.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the 35-year-old man will be charged at the Selayang Sessions Court tomorrow under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 at 8.45 am.

“The investigation papers regarding the charity home caretaker have been sent to the Attorney-General’s office today and have received instructions for the charges,“ he said when contacted.

Police launched Op Global at the beginning of last month and have raided charity homes across Peninsular Malaysia linked to GISBH, suspected of being involved in child and religious exploitation activities.

As a result of the raids, 572 victims were rescued while 359 followers of GISBH, including senior management of the company, were arrested.