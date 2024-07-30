Cases of heat-related illnesses rise to 116 - Nadma

KUALA LUMPUR: The cumulative number of heat-related illnesses rose to 116 cases as of yesterday, compared to 112 cases on July 23.

In a brief report on the hot weather status, the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), citing the Health Ministry, said that 81 cases were heat exhaustion, 27 were heat stroke and eight were heat cramps.

It said the total number of heat stroke-related deaths remains at five, with no new fatalities reported this week.

“Only one heat stroke patient is still being treated at the general ward of Segamat Hospital, Johor,” the report said.

Meanwhile, as of yesterday, seven districts recorded Level 1 hot weather (with maximum daily temperatures ranging from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days), including Rompin in Pahang and the districts of Kuching, Sri Aman, Kapit, Sibu, Marudi and Telang Usan in Sarawak.

On dam water levels, Nadma said that as of July 29, two dams showed a significant decrease in raw water storage reserves and were at dangerous levels, namely the Muda Dam in Kedah at 8.36 per cent and Bukit Merah Dam in Perak at 14.86 per cent.

Six other dams have raw water storage reserves at warning levels, namely Teluk Bahang Dam in Penang (30.70 per cent), Air Hitam Dam in Penang (37.30 per cent), Malut Dam in Kedah (38.70 per cent), Timah Tasoh Dam in Perlis (40.52 per cent), Pedu Dam in Kedah (40.87 per cent) and Beris Dam in Kedah (56.99 per cent).