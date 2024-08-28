CBT: Former lawyer gets two years, RM15,000 fine

KUALA LUMPUR: A former lawyer was sentenced to two years in prison and fined RM15,000 by the Sessions Court here today after she was found guilty of five counts of breach of trust involving RM24,600 belonging to a client between 2010 and 2011.

Judge Azrul Darus handed down the sentence on Wan Jasmira Wan Ibrahim, 41, after finding that the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt against the accused.

“The court sentences her to two years in prison and a fine of RM3,000 for each count. The prison terms will run concurrently from today,“ said the judge.

The court also ordered the woman to serve three months in prison, if she fails to pay the fine.

The charges, under Section 409 of the Penal Code, allege that Wan Jasmira, while working at a law firm located at Off Jalan Gombak, Setapak, committed breach of trust involving funds from five individuals between July 7, 2010 and Aug 26, 2011.

The charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, whipping and a fine.

The prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Amir Haniff Ahijman, presented 11 witnesses, while the defence, represented by lawyer Azi Azlin Zulkifli, called two witnesses, including the accused. The trial commenced in October 2023.