Celebrity preacher found guilty for sexual assaulting teenager, gets 24 years jail, rotan

KLANG: Celebrity preacher Azman Syah Alias, better known as PU Azman, was today sentenced to 24 years jail and two strokes of the cane after the Sessions Court found him guilty on two counts of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy two years ago.

Judge Noridah Adam meted out the sentence after finding that defence failed to raise a reasonable doubt at the end its case.

She imposed a 12-year jail sentence and one stroke of the cane for each charge and ordered him to undergo the sentence consecutively from today.

The 43-year-old man was also ordered to undergo counselling throughout his time in prison and will be under police supervision for two years after completing his sentence.

Azman Syah was charged with two counts of committing physical sexual assault on a 17-year-old boy at a homestay in Kampung Sungai Udang, here, at 12.15 am and 1 am on Feb 20 and June 29, 2022.

The charges were framed under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which provides imprisonment not exceeding 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Noridah also rejected the application by Azman Syah’s lawyer, Mohamad Zahid Ahmad, for a stay of execution.

During mitigation, the lawyer requested a minimum sentence for his client, taking into account that the accused has no prior criminal record.

“The accused is a preacher who has contributed significantly to the community, including providing motivation and Quranic classes, as well as teaching the youth, particularly to become literate in the Quran.

“The accused is the youngest of seven siblings and the principal breadwinner for the family, having also assisted many families in need. If the court imposes a long prison sentence, it will greatly affect both the accused and his family,“ said the lawyer, adding that his client is divorced and has no children.

Mohamad Zahid said that Azman Syah had also fully cooperated with the police and the court throughout the trial process.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul ‘Izzati Mohamad requested a heavy sentence for the accused, considering the seriousness of the sexual offence committed, emphasising that the maximum penalty under the act is 20 years’ imprisonment.

“The rise in sexual offences against children in Malaysia, especially in Selangor, must be curbed by imposing harsh sentences, not only to teach the accused a lesson but also to serve as a warning to the wider public.

“This vile act must be stopped immediately. A severe sentence will send a clear and strong message to society, deterring them from committing physical sexual assault against children.

“The victim respected the accused as a celebrity preacher, but the accused took advantage of the victim. As an older individual, the accused should have guided the victim, not betrayed the trust placed in him by the child’s teachers and parents,“ she said.

Nurul ‘Izzati then presented the victim’s impact statement to the court before it was read by the interpreter.

The statement, among other things, mentioned that the victim now suffers from prolonged trauma and has experienced both physical and emotional harm after the ‘dark’ incident.

The victim now lives in constant fear when in public, and the family is also embarrassed to participate in local community activities.

Azman Syah, clad a blue kurta, appeared calm throughout the proceedings.

He is also facing nine more charges related to sexual crimes, namely five charges in the Seremban Sessions Court, two cases in the Shah Alam Sessions Court and one case each in the Klang Magistrate’s Court and the Ampang Sessions Court.