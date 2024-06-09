Challenging to maintain workplace safety: Expert

PETALING JAYA: Despite amendments to the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act 1994, including the introduction of the workplace safety coordinator requirement, challenges persist in maintaining consistent safety standards across all sectors.

Alliance For A Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said fostering a safety culture in the workplace is crucial and should be seen as a core element of organisation values and daily practices.

“Employers play a crucial role in shaping the culture of their organisations and this includes fostering a safe workplace. For a safety culture to be effectively developed and sustained, key decision-makers within the organisation need to embrace and practise safety.”

On Monday, the Social Security Organisation reported 41,278 work related accidents between January and June.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim said 52.% or 21,508 cases were industrial accidents.

Lee said the construction and manufacturing sectors have seen the highest number of workplace accidents in recent years, with a significant issue being the attitudes of foreign workers, who make up the majority of the workforce.

“Many of these workers have minimal knowledge about safety and health. Although they are provided with personal protective equipment, such as safety helmets, shoes and harnesses, they often choose not to use them since they come from countries where there is little exposure to such equipment.”

He said it is crucial for contractors employing these workers to ensure SOP and safety procedures are followed at the work site.

He also said in the manufacturing sector, particularly within small and medium enterprises (SME), the main challenges revolve around the need for improved safety standards.

“The understanding and implementation of safety standards in SME are often insufficient, primarily because ensuring safety at the workplace requires significant investment, which many SME are reluctant to make.

“Since SME contribute to more than 85% of the country’s economic growth, ensuring the safety and health of employees in these workplaces is critical.”

Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) president Datuk Syed Hussain Syed Husman said according to the Statistics Department National Accident Report for 2022, the most common types of industrial accidents were those involving stepping on, striking against or being struck by objects, including falling objects, which accounted for 8,522 cases.

He said 7,944 cases were falls involving individuals, 5,199 were other types of accidents, 4,750 were overexertion or strenuous movements and 4,197 were workers being caught in or between objects.

“Employers should self-regulate the law and implement best practices, developing a generative safety culture.

“Management at all levels must lead by example, ensure OSH resources are available and maintain regular communication with regulatory bodies.”

He said MEF advocates that employers comply with the OSH Act 1994, including establishing an OSH policy, appointing a safety and health officer, conducting continuous hazard monitoring through risk assessments and controls, and fostering a safety and health culture.

“Employees must take responsibility for their own safety and adhere to safety guidelines. While the government and employers can implement security measures, it is the employees who are the primary users of these measures.

“It is a collective effort to save lives and losing one is a significant loss to the country, employers and families.”