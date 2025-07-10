Police helicopter crashes near Sungai Pulai, five rescued

PETALING JAYA: A Royal Malaysia Police helicopter crashed near Sungai Pulai in Gelang Patah, Johor, this morning, with all five people on board successfully rescued by marine authorities.

The AS355N helicopter, bearing registration number 9M-PHG, departed from Tanjung Kupang Police Station at 9:51 AM before encountering difficulties during its flight. The aircraft was carrying five individuals, including the pilot, when the accident occurred.

Maritime rescue teams from the Marine Police Force responded swiftly to the emergency, successfully extracting all occupants from the crash site.

The rescued individuals were transported to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) jetty in Johor before being transferred to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru for medical examination and treatment.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirmed the incident in a statement released today, emphasising that a thorough investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the accident.

“Further investigation will be conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Transport Malaysia in accordance with Part XXVI Civil Aviation Regulations 2016,“ CAAM stated.

The condition of the five rescued individuals has not been disclosed, though all were reported to be conscious when transferred to hospital care.