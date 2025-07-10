A 33-year-old project manager from Selangor just became RM14.6 million richer after striking the Power Toto 6/55 jackpot on July 6 — and he credits his win to none other than his girlfriend.

The man revealed he had been playing the same set of numbers — 4, 8, 11, 18, 20, and 29 — for the past three years.

The secret? They were inspired by both his and his girlfriend’s MyKad digits.

“I’ve always stuck to these numbers and would even buy eight draws in advance,” STM Lottery quoted him as saying on Thursday (July 10).

The sentimental combo paid off big time. When he saw the results last Sunday, he was so shocked he couldn’t sleep all night.

The next day, he quietly made his way to STM Lottery’s office to claim his jaw-dropping RM14,628,701.20 prize.

“I didn’t tell anyone at first. I needed time to process the fact that I’d just become a multi-millionaire overnight,” he admitted.

So, what’s next for the lucky winner? No wild spending sprees here. He plans to channel his fortune into “smart investments” to secure his future.

Talk about a lucky love story!

ALSO READ:

Banker hits RM10m jackpot with ‘God-sent’ numbers combo

“Luckily I followed the inner voice” - 25-year-old wins RM6.2 million Toto jackpot