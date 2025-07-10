Putri Qisya receives ongoing support after tragic family loss

JITRA: Aid and emotional support continue to reach Putri Qisya Nur Izzat, the 12-year-old girl who lost her parents and four siblings in a tragic drowning incident in Sungai Korok last Saturday.

Relatives, school authorities, and community leaders have visited her since Monday, while NGOs and government representatives have stepped forward to assist.

Datuk Zuraidi Rahim, chairman of the Anak Muda MADANI Kedah Association, expressed deep concern for Putri Qisya’s well-being.

“We are here to offer support and encouragement. We hope she remains strong despite this immense hardship,“ he said after visiting her at her relative’s home in Taman Sri Aman.

The association is working with the State Education Department to ensure her educational needs are met.

Sungai Petani MP Dr. Mohammed Taufiq Johari also visited Putri Qisya, conveying condolences from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife.

“The Ministry of Education will provide counseling to help her cope with the trauma,“ he said.

The Kedah Education Department has assured that she will receive schooling assistance, including the Supplementary Food Programme and School Milk Programme.

Abdul Rahim Mat, the department’s deputy director, confirmed that financial aid from insurance claims for her deceased siblings will be managed for her benefit.

Authorities are also prepared to assist with banking arrangements and school transfers if needed.

The bodies of Putri Qisya’s parents and siblings were recovered after their car reportedly veered into Sungai Korok early Saturday. - Bernama