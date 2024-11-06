Chatbot facility in Whatsapp in final process of development - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The Communications Ministry is in the final process of developing a chatbot facility in the WhatsApp application to curb the spread of fake news, according to Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the ministry would also hold discussions with Meta Platforms Inc (Meta) regarding the matter soon.

“At present, there are several technical issues being scrutinised. We are also working to ensure that the chatbot facility will be able to address all issues raised in various languages, including Malay and English.

“When we finally launch it, there will be several main languages, but we will expand to other languages later as it was based on AI (artificial intelligence),” he told reporters after the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

In his speech earlier, Fahmi said that while waiting for the chatbot facility to be launched, he called on the ministry’s staff to be on the front line in countering disinformation and fake news on social media including WhatsApp, to ensure that only accurate information reaches the people.

“I hope that until we launch that chatbot, we can also play a role in monitoring what is being circulated in WhatsApp, and on social media, and if any of the information is not accurate, then we need to rebut properly by presenting the facts.

“We are the ministry should be on the front line to counter disinformation,” he said.