Chemical substance detected in Sungai Pandan

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has collected water and soil samples from Sungai Pandan in Kampung Melayu Pandan here following reports of chemical odour pollution in three areas.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said initial analysis detected the presence of an unidentified chemical substance.

He said a second set of samples would be taken, with the assistance of the Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) team from Melaka, to determine the content and type of chemical involved. The results are expected to be available today.

“Initial investigations by the fire department suggest that this location (Sungai Pandan in Kampung Melayu Pandan) is the suspected source of the pollution due to the stronger odour detected here.

“Therefore, water and soil samples were collected for preliminary analysis, which showed normal pH levels, but the presence of an unidentified chemical substance. As a result, we are awaiting further assistance from Melaka Hazmat for a more detailed investigation,” he told a press conference after inspecting the river today.

Ling also said that the Johor Department of Environment (DOE) is currently monitoring and obtaining pollution readings in the affected areas.

“Enforcement actions against nearby factories will be carried out once the results of the second set of samples are confirmed,” he said.

He added that aside from the three areas around Taman Daya, Taman Mount Austin, and Taman Istimewa, the chemical odour pollution has now also affected Kampung Melayu Pandan.

However, he noted that, so far, no victims have been reported. As a precaution, a kindergarten and a religious school in Kampung Melayu Pandan, located near the river, have been ordered to close.

Residents have also been advised to wear face masks and seek medical attention immediately if they experience any symptoms.