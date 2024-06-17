Child Act 2001 amendments being finalised for tabling this year - Nancy Shukri

KUCHING: The Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development is finalising the amendments to the Child Act 2001, which will be tabled in Parliament this year.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri stated that besides improving the Act, the amendments also align with the establishment of the Department of Child Development since Sept 1 of last year.

“Currently, the Department of Child Development is still under the Social Welfare Department, so amendments are necessary regarding structure and division of duties, in addition to reviewing other related laws and tabling them in Parliament.

“There may be reforms, as many aspects need to be organised this year. The Department of Child Development will stand on its own in 2026,“ she said after the Aidiladha sacrificial rituals at Surau Saidina Umar in Bandar Baru Samariang today.

Nancy, who is also the Member of Parliament for Santubong, was responding to the call by MCA Wanita Chief Wong You Fong yesterday for the Ministry to review and strengthen the Child Act and related legislation to ensure comprehensive protection for minors.

She emphasised that the amendments are not being made due to pressure from any quarter but are necessitated by the numerous incidents involving children, requiring comprehensive regulations, including for childcare centres.

“The matter (amendments) is in the drafting process, and as incidents occur, we are compelled to further amend the laws,“ she added.

The Department of Child Development was established to find the best solutions for promptly addressing the increasingly critical issues of child neglect and abuse.

This effort is based on five main pillars: prevention, development, protection, rehabilitation, and reintegration into society.