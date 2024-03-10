Child found injured after picked up from babysitter’s, cops investigating

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Police have confirmed receiving a report about a two-month-old baby girl who was found in a weak and injured state when her mother picked her up from the babysitter’s house on Sept 4.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP M Kumarasan said that the report was filed by the victim’s mother at the Iskandar Puteri District Police Headquarters the following day, around 1.30 am.

He added that following the report, the baby was rushed to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru, where a CT scan revealed she was suffering from internal bleeding in the head.

“The baby is still receiving treatment at the hospital. However, no arrests have been made yet and the case is still under further investigation,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(A) of the Child Act 2001.

“Any information can be reported to any nearby police station or the Iskandar Puteri district control centre at 07-5113622 or the hotline at 07-5114222,” he added.