Malaysia and Singapore to enhance youth volunteerism and unity

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Singapore are set to deepen regional cooperation to strengthen youth volunteerism and unity, according to National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

The minister shared details of the initiative following a courtesy visit to Singapore’s Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, David Neo. In a Facebook post, Aaron stated, “The discussion included a proposal to establish a volunteer exchange programme and develop a collaborative network between youth volunteer organisations from both countries.”

Aaron also emphasised ongoing efforts by Malaysia’s Ministry of National Unity, particularly through Yayasan Sukarelawan Siswa (YSS). The foundation has been actively involved in the Sukarelawan Siswa MADANI Berkhidmat missions, both domestically and internationally.

These initiatives, he noted, demonstrate Malaysia’s dedication to nurturing resilient, united, and globally aware youth.

Aaron is currently in Singapore at the invitation of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth to participate in the Third International Conference on Cohesive Societies (ICCS) 2025, which commenced on Tuesday.