Smart electricity use and time management cut utility bills in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians can significantly reduce their electricity bills by adopting smarter usage habits and leveraging off-peak hours under the newly announced tariff restructuring. The changes, set to take effect from July 1, 2025, aim to promote efficient energy consumption while benefiting over 23.6 million domestic users in Peninsular Malaysia.

Private sector worker Rozita Ibrahim, 38, shared her strategy for cutting costs. “If you want to save, you have to follow the ‘timing’. For example, we do all household chores like washing and ironing clothes during off-peak hours,“ she said. The Time of Use (TOU) scheme now extends off-peak periods to weekends and weekdays from 10 pm to 2 pm, encouraging users to shift high-consumption activities to these times.

The Energy Commission (ST) stated that 85% of domestic consumers will see no increase or even lower bills if their monthly usage stays below 1,000 kilowatt hours. An Energy Efficiency Incentive will also reward those who practice prudent electricity use.

For larger families, managing consumption becomes crucial. Joe, a private institution lecturer with eight children, explained his approach. “I need to teach them about saving money. We complete most chores on weekends when rates are lower and reduce usage on weekdays,“ he said. He also plans to install a timer system to automate appliance usage.

Professor Dr Nuradli Ridzwan Shah Mohd Dali from Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia suggested solar energy as a long-term solution. “Expanding solar access for the B40 group could cut consumption by 50 to 100%,“ he said.

The new tariff, effective until December 2027, aligns with Malaysia’s push for a sustainable energy system under the Incentive-Based Regulation framework.