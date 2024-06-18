China ready to work with Malaysia, to build a China-Malaysia community – Premier Li Qiang

KUALA LUMPUR: China is ready to work with Malaysia, taking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations as a new starting point, to further synergise development strategies, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and increase exchanges and mutual learning between civilisations, said Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Li, who is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia, said China is also ready to promote the building of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future and make greater contribution to peace, stability, development and prosperity of the region and the world at large.

“Currently, China is advancing Chinese modernisation on all fronts through high-quality development. Malaysia, on its part, is promoting national development under the vision of Malaysia MADANI. China is ready to work with Malaysia,” he said in his arrival statement, which was made available to Bernama after he arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Tuesday.

This marked Li’s first trip to the country since assuming the post in March last year.

His visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, following the signing of the Joint Communiqué between second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein and then-Chinese Premier Chou En Lai on May 31, 1974.

According to Li, over the past 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and Malaysia’s relations have maintained a sound momentum of growth.

“We have consolidated strategic mutual trust, strengthened people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and achieved fruitful results in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

“Malaysia is a major emerging economy in Asia, a key member of ASEAN, and an important force for regional prosperity and stability,” said Li.

The premier said the growth of China-Malaysia relations has brought tangible benefits to our peoples and made positive contribution to peace and development in the region.

Li said it was a great pleasure for him to pay an official visit to Malaysia at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of China-Malaysia diplomatic relations.

“On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I wish to convey cordial greetings and best wishes to the government and people of Malaysia,” he said.

Li said last year, President Xi Jinping and Anwar reached important common understandings on building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future, ushering in a new chapter of bilateral relations.

On his current official visit, he “looks forward to meeting with His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim King of Malaysia and Prime Minister Anwar for an in-depth discussion on building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future and deepening our all-round comprehensive strategic cooperation”.

“I will also attend the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of China-Malaysia diplomatic relations and the Year of China-Malaysia Friendship,” he said.