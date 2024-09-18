Chinese tourists killed by uprooted tree in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: A tree uprooted by a storm crushed to death two Chinese tourists - a man and his daughter - here today, just hours after the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) had announced plans to cut down 54 trees deemed at risk of falling in severe weather.

The tourists, who were in a car parked at Penang Peranakan Mansion, were also hit by falling building debris during the tragic incident in Lebuh Gereja at 2.15 pm.

The car was driven by a local man, who managed to escape before the tree fell. The female victim, who was seated in the front passenger seat, and her father, in the back left seat, were trapped inside.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid confirmed the incident and said that investigations are ongoing.

Medical personnel on site confirmed that both victims, believed to be in their 50s and 30s, were already dead upon arrival, he said, adding that their bodies were taken to Penang Hospital.

Timur Laut Zone Fire and Rescue Department officer Mohd Syafiq Nor Azman said the department received an emergency call at 2.19 pm.

He said the tree damaged three cars in the parking area.

The fire department, assisted by a crane and other agencies such as the Penang Island City Council, Civil Defence Force and police, spent about three hours trying to extricate the victims, he said.

“The rescue was made more complicated by heavy rain and limited space at the site of the incident.

Just two hours earlier, MBPP Mayor Datuk Ir. A. Rajendran told reporters that the trees to be felled were located on Jalan Kelawai, Jalan Burma, Jalan Utama, Jalan Perak and Jalan Macalister.

The felling will start next week and is expected to be completed by mid-October. The removed trees will be replanted, he said.

Rajendran said MBPP had removed 86 unhealthy trees from January to August and is maintaining 13,995 roadside trees this year, at a cost of RM 4.3 million. The council has enlisted arborists and the Malaysian Engineers Institute for expert consultation on tree health and stability.

“MBPP will not provide compensation for vehicle damage caused by fallen trees due to natural disasters but will cover damages from unexpected tree falls,” he said.

He also said the strong winds and high tides have led to significant coastal flooding.

However, he assured that despite some overflow, the Padang Kota seawall remains strong, and the public is advised to stay safe but can still visit areas like Medan Renong and Padang Kota.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said yesterday that almost 200 complaints were received about fallen trees due to recent heavy rain and strong winds, which also caused flash floods.

The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a weather alert for continuous rain in northern states, including Penang, until Sept 19, with strong wind patterns expected to continue until Sept 21.