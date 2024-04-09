Chow not defending Penang DAP chairman post in upcoming party polls

GEORGE TOWN: Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow has confirmed that he will not be defending the post in the state party elections on Sept 22.

The Penang Chief Minister said that he received his nomination letter from the party on Aug 2, but decided not to contest after careful consideration.

“When I was reappointed as the Penang Chief Minister after the state general election in 2023, DAP secretary-general (Anthony) Loke Siew Fook has then instructed me to work on a succession plan.

“As such, I have decided to take the first step of this succession plan to pave the way for a new leader to be elected as the new Penang DAP state chairman in the 2024 state committee election,” he told a press conference at the Komtar building here today.

Chow, who is also the National DAP vice-chairman, described his decision as timely, as the new state chairman will have more than three years to lead and prepare for the next general election.

Asked if the decision would affect his position as Chief Minister, Chow said it was up to the party to decide.

He expressed confidence that the party delegates would elect strong Penang DAP committee members in the upcoming elections to carry on the party’s legacy in the state.

“I want to take this opportunity to record my appreciation to the party and members for supporting me and given me the opportunity to serve as state chairman of Penang DAP for the past 25 years and prior to that, eight years as state secretary,” said Chow, who is also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Penang chairman.

Meanwhile, Loke, in a statement today, said Chow would continue to serve as Penang Chief Minister until the end of this term in accordance with the provision of the State Constitution which limits the position to a maximum of two terms.

“I’m aware of Chow’s announcement that he will not be defending his postition as Penang DAP chairman by withdrawing from the state party elections at the Penang DAP convention on Sept 22.

“I respect his decision and stance for reform in the Penang DAP leadership after he led the Penang DAP state committee for 25 years,” he said in response to Chow’s decision not to contest the elections.

Chow, the fifth Penang Chief Minister of Penang, assumed office in 2018 and was sworn in for his second term on Aug 13, 2023.

In the 2021 state party election, Chow was elected as the Penang DAP Chairman, polling 1,211 votes.

The Penang DAP congress and elections are scheduled to take place on Sept 22 at the Spice Arena in Bayan Lepas.