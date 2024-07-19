Citizenship Bill: Home Ministry receives positive response from Conference of Rulers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry has received positive feedback after presenting the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 on citizenship laws to the Conference of Rulers today.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said, however, there are still some matters that need to be refined in collaboration with the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM).

“The process of presenting the constitutional amendment under the citizenship title continues. Today, the ministry was invited to present it to the Conference of Rulers, but some matters need to be fine-tuned with SUHAKAM.

“The outcome is very positive. I cannot elaborate further because the Conference of Rulers will follow up with the official meeting minutes, after which I will make the next announcement,“ he told reporters after handing over a citizenship confirmation letter at the Sri Kelantan Flats in Sentul.

Muhammad Danish Haiqal Abdul Rahman, 10, received the letter after the application submitted by his foster mother, Azlina Hamzah, was approved by the National Registration Department in June.

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024, tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat on March 25, aims, among others, to lower the age limit to apply for citizenship by registration from the age of 21 to age 18.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said he has reviewed the counter-proposals regarding the amendment prepared by the Malaysian Citizenship Rights Alliance (MCRA) and provided explanations and justifications for the amendments during a meeting on Tuesday.

The minister said he had a meeting with SUHAKAM chairman Datuk Hishammuddin Yunus last Wednesday to explain every detail of the proposed amendments and to hear feedback.